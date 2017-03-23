JCC bomb threats: Teen suspect arrested in Israel

Story highlights The 19-year-old suspect is a dual American-Israeli citizen, police say

Another suspect was previously arrested in connection with a handful of threats

Jerusalem (CNN) A Jewish teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a series of bomb threats that have rattled Jewish institutions and community centers across the US and other countries, Israeli police said.

Israeli police worked with the FBI during the months-long undercover investigation to identify the 19-year-old suspect, who used "advanced camouflage technologies" to cover his tracks, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The suspect holds dual American-Israeli citizenship, an Israeli security official told CNN. He was arrested in Israel.

The threats were made against sites in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. In one case, an airline had to make an emergency landing because of the threats, Rosenfeld said.