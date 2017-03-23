This is week 51 of a yearlong series. Laura Bernardini is director of coverage in CNN's Washington Bureau. The views expressed in this column belong to Bernardini.

(CNN) Occasionally, I forget the power and reach of CNN for people to share their thoughts with me. Then strangers and family members remind me.

I already knew, from previous week's posts, that my brother wasn't the biggest fan of Paul's letters. My cousin Dave later piled on. He told me that Paul sentences run on too long.

That sent me back to the Bible. Why did I like Paul so much? Was I wrong? Those questions, in turn, led me to think more broadly about this project.

Laura Bernardini

First of all, I am going to miss reading the Bible and then writing about it. It was a time for me to think about my faith in this chaotic world. This project was only supposed to last 52 weeks, but morphed into 52 posts over almost two years.

The good book has accompanied me all over the world in that time and there was something comforting about that. And I am guilty of procrastinating the last few weeks in putting off the posts to extend it a little more.

