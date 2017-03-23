Story highlights Commercials are becoming more sophisticated to take advantage of technologies

Helping kids understand how advertising works can protect them from being exploited

Commercials are nothing new. We all grew up with them and can probably sing a dozen or more jingles. What is new is how advertisers have adapted to digital media -- especially apps, websites, and social media.

Many of today's ads -- from product placements in movies and on TV to online contests, viral videos, and "chatbots" (robots that send instant messages) -- don't look like ads. And that's by design.

Adapting to ever more jaded and fickle viewers, marketers have developed ways to integrate ads into entertainment, so it's hard to tell where the "real" content ends and the ads begin. These techniques also encourage us to interact (click, swipe, play, chat), which gives marketers data about our habits, likes, and preferences.

A few important advertising tricks of the trade have not changed, though. Companies still practice these successful marketing techniques:

Expanding a product's target age to get younger and older kids to buy it (think Dora the Explorer becoming a miniskirted tween).

Using a multi-platform approach (web, TV, toys, movies) because the more a kid sees a product, the more likely she will be to buy it later.

Building brand loyalty -- again, the younger the better -- to get kids hooked on certain brands (for example, Levi's) as early as possible.

