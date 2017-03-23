86-year-old raises $400,000 and then gives it away

Story highlights Recycling started off as a lesson to his son

Every dime he earns goes to a ministry

(CNN) Thirty-two years' worth of recycled newspapers and magazines -- more than nine million pounds of it -- netted 86-year-old Johnny Jennings $400,000, all of which he gave away to those in need.

Recycling started off as a lesson to his son, Brent Jennings, about healthy money habits. Back in 1985, the Georgia native began collecting and selling paper with his only child, then put their profits into a savings account.

"The first memory I have of my Dad is of us recycling," said Brent Jennings. "We did that until I was about 17."

Years later, the money saved from recycling was enough for Brent Jenning's down payment on his first home.

Now that the son is grown with a family of his own, Johnny Jennings continues to recycle. Community members are involved now, sending books, food, clothes and other items his way.

Read More