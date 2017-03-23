Breaking News

Will 100% fruit juice make your child gain weight?

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 5:02 AM ET, Thu March 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

We took the most popular food brands among Americans, in nine categories young kids love, and used the current US dietary guidelines to illustrate what the daily recommended amount of sugar for kids looks like. Our math: Each of these images represents 33 grams of sugar. The recommendation is that added sugar should equal less than 10% of one&#39;s daily caloric needs. The median calories for moderately active 4- to 8-year-olds is 1,500 calories. So we calculated 9% of 1,500 as 135 calories, which equals 33 grams of sugar per day. If your child consumes what is pictured, they will probably have maxed out their recommended sugar intake for the whole day.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
We took the most popular food brands among Americans, in nine categories young kids love, and used the current US dietary guidelines to illustrate what the daily recommended amount of sugar for kids looks like. Our math: Each of these images represents 33 grams of sugar. The recommendation is that added sugar should equal less than 10% of one's daily caloric needs. The median calories for moderately active 4- to 8-year-olds is 1,500 calories. So we calculated 9% of 1,500 as 135 calories, which equals 33 grams of sugar per day. If your child consumes what is pictured, they will probably have maxed out their recommended sugar intake for the whole day.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott&#39;s apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott's apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch&#39;s Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch's Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
Hide Caption
9 of 10
For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 Sugar Shoot02 Sugar Shoot03 Sugar Shoot04 Sugar Shoot05 Sugar Shoot06 Sugar Shoot07 Sugar Shoot08 Sugar Shoot09 Sugar Shoot10 Sugar Shoot

Story highlights

  • A study suggests that fruit juice is linked to some -- but not significant -- weight gain in early childhood
  • "It's very easy to drink a lot of calories. ... That's where the concern has historically been with juice," one expert says

(CNN)Sugar can easily sneak into the diet, both for you and for your child, even through 100% fruit juices.

Many health experts have even expressed concerns that the content of naturally occurring sugars in such juices can have negative health effects on children, such as increasing the risk for obesity.
The relationship between 100% fruit juice consumption and weight gain has been analyzed in a study published in the journal Pediatrics on Thursday.
    The study suggests that drinking 100% fruit juice is associated with a slight amount of weight gain in children 6 and younger who have one serving a day, but no association was found for children 7 and older who have one serving a day.
    Yet the study has some limitations, and it recommends drinking 100% fruit juice only in moderation.
    Study: 30% of kids have two or more sugary drinks a day
    Study: 30% of kids have two or more sugary drinks a day
    Read More
    "I think caution is definitely in order and that when possible, parents should give whole fruit to kids, instead of fruit juice," said Dr. Brandon Auerbach, a primary care physician and instructor at the University of Washington's Division of General Internal Medicine in Seattle. "Water or low-fat unsweetened milk are other good alternatives to 100% fruit juice."
    Auerbach, lead author of the new study, said he is the parent of a 7-month-old boy who soon may be offered fruit juices in day care and at school.
    "I share the concern that 100% fruit juices have a lot of sugar, even though it's naturally occurring sugar," he said. "There are other health concerns about drinking 100% fruit juice, besides weight gain, especially related to risk of cavities and risk of future metabolic syndrome or diabetes."

    Younger children may face weight gain risk

    The study was a systemic review and meta-analysis of eight previous observational studies on 100% fruit juice consumption and weight gain among children, based on their body mass indexes, or BMI.
    The analysis showed that consuming 100% fruit juice was slightly associated with weight gain in children 1 to 6 years old, but not enough to potentially harm health, Auerbach said.
    The researchers found that in children ages 1 to 6, consumption of one daily serving was associated with a weight gain of 0.3 pounds or less over one year. In children 7 and older, 100% fruit juice was not independently associated with any weight gain.
    A healthy weight for kids
    A healthy weight for kids_00001110

      JUST WATCHED

      A healthy weight for kids

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    A healthy weight for kids 01:36
    "While the amount of annual weight gain may be small ... two points should be made," said Dr. Dean Schillinger, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study.
    "For a 5-year-old, 40-pound girl, consuming 4 to 8 ounces of 100% fruit juice daily for a year will be associated with her gaining an extra quarter-pound, compared to if she had not been drinking that juice," he said, adding that "the effect of daily consumption appears to be amplified the longer a young child is exposed to daily fruit juice. Consuming fruit juice daily for two years was associated with a significantly greater amount of weight gain."
    In other words, the data did not show that gaining a quarter-pound due to drinking fruit juice over two years resulted in a half-pound weight gain. Rather, there appeared to be a risk of much greater weight gain with prolonged fruit juice drinking, Schillinger said of the study.
    "This study determined that the individual effect on obesity was 'clinically small.' However, they acknowledge that, from a population health standpoint, such small changes may, in fact, have important public health implications with respect to the obesity and diabetes epidemics," he said. "The evolving consensus is that children should not be exposed to fruit juices, especially in the first 6 years of life."
    The researchers also wrote that although the estimate of weight gain in younger children, 2 to 6, was not clinically significant, individual studies in the analysis showed clinically significant weight gain in children younger than 2.

    Supporting national guidelines

    Overall, the study results showed that one daily 6- to 8-ounce serving increment of 100% fruit juice was associated with a small .003 unit increase in body mass index over one year in children of all ages.
    "I was somewhat surprised by the results, given that some types of 100% fruit juice have comparable amounts of sugar as regular soda," Auerbach said.
    He added, however, that the study certainly had some limitations.
    No more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day for kids
    No more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day for kids
    "Although we combined evidence from the best available research, the studies were not randomized controlled trials," Auerbach said. "We did not examine other important health outcomes besides weight gain, such as diabetes risk, because too few studies exist on this topic in children."
    Also, two studies included in the meta-analysis found significant amounts of weight gain in children ages 1 to 3 associated with drinking one serving of 100% fruit juice a day, Auerbach said.
    "It may be possible that this age group is at higher risk for weight gain from drinking 100% fruit juice than older children," he said.
    Low-calorie sweetener use in kids jumps 200%, study finds
    Low-calorie sweetener use in kids jumps 200%, study finds
    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children ages 1 to 6 drink no more than 4 to 6 ounces of 100% fruit juice a day. For children 7 to 18, juice intake should be limited to 8 to 12 ounces, or 2 servings, per day.
    It's not recommended to give fruit juices to infants, Auerbach said.
    "In terms of health benefits, children need at least 1 to 2 servings of fruit each day, and 100% fruit juice has lots of vitamins, minerals and nutrients like antioxidants," he said. "Our study findings support the current guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics on 100% fruit juice consumption."
    As for adults, the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend drinking no more than one cup, or 8 ounces, of 100% fruit juice a day.
    Additionally, the dietary guidelines recommend consuming whole fruit instead of 100% fruit juice whenever possible for both children and adults, Auerbach said.

    Why whole fruit may be better

    The nutritional content of a fruit drink can drastically differ from that of an actual piece of fruit. Even though the drink may be 100% juice, it's often stripped of the fiber found in whole fruit, according to the Mayo Clinic.
    The fruits kids actually eat
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Apples are the go-to fruit among youth ages 2 to 19, according to a study published in Pediatrics. Apples account for 18.9% of fruit intake among that age group.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    ApplesApples are the go-to fruit among youth ages 2 to 19, according to a study published in Pediatrics. Apples account for 18.9% of fruit intake among that age group.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Citrus juices account for 14.3% of young people&#39;s fruit intake, researchers said.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Citrus juicesCitrus juices account for 14.3% of young people's fruit intake, researchers said.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Apple juice accounts for 10.3% of fruit intake among people ages 2 to 19.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Apple juiceApple juice accounts for 10.3% of fruit intake among people ages 2 to 19.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Other fruits juices, such as grape juice, account for 9% of youth fruit intake.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Other fruit juicesOther fruits juices, such as grape juice, account for 9% of youth fruit intake.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Bananas account for 6.8% of fruit intake among ages 2 to 19. They&#39;re more common among young children -- they make up 9% of fruit intake for kids ages 2 to 5.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    BananasBananas account for 6.8% of fruit intake among ages 2 to 19. They're more common among young children -- they make up 9% of fruit intake for kids ages 2 to 5.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Melons such as cantaloupe account for 6% of youth fruit intake.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    MelonsMelons such as cantaloupe account for 6% of youth fruit intake.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Fruit salad accounts for 5.5% of youth fruit intake.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Fruit saladFruit salad accounts for 5.5% of youth fruit intake.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Citrus fruits, such as oranges, account for 4.6% of youth fruit intake.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Citrus fruitsCitrus fruits, such as oranges, account for 4.6% of youth fruit intake.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Berries make up 4.3% of young people&#39;s fruit intake.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    BerriesBerries make up 4.3% of young people's fruit intake.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Peaches and nectarines account for 3.5% of children&#39;s fruit intake.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Peaches and nectarinesPeaches and nectarines account for 3.5% of children's fruit intake.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Grapes account for 2.8% of kids&#39; fruit intake, according to a recent study.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    GrapesGrapes account for 2.8% of kids' fruit intake, according to a recent study.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Dried fruit accounts for .6% of children&#39;s fruit intake, the study said.
    Photos: The fruits kids actually eat
    Dried fruitsDried fruit accounts for .6% of children's fruit intake, the study said.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    01.popular-fruits.apples02.popular-fruits.citrus-juice03.popular-fruits.apple-juice04.popular-fruits.grape-juice05.popular-fruits.bananas06.popular-fruits.cantaloupe07.popular-fruits.fruit-salad08.popular-fruits.oranges09.popular-fruits.berries10.popular-fruits.peaches-nectarines11.popular-fruits.grapes12.popular-fruits.dried-fruit
    A greater consumption of specific whole fruits, such as grapes or apples, has been linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, whereas a greater consumption of fruit juice has been associated with a higher risk, according to a study in the British Medical Journal in 2013.
    "Whole fruit consists of fiber in addition to the vitamins present in the liquid or juice, and fiber we know is associated with a lower glycemic load than fruit juice," said Janet Wojcicki, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the latest study.
    "More and more health experts are concerned about the amount of sugar present in 100% fruit juice without the necessary fiber," she said.
    In a 2012 paper in the American Journal of Public Health, Wojcicki and co-author Dr. Melvin Heyman recommended that the US Department of Agriculture's Child and Adult Food Care Program promote the elimination of fruit juice in favor of whole fruit for children.
    The program manages the types of meals in child care centers, such as Head Start, across the country.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "It's very easy to drink a lot of calories, and I think that's where the concern has historically been with juice," said Katherine Zeratsky, a clinical dietitian at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
    "A 4-ounce cup of juice is considered a serving of fruit," she said. "I think most consumers of juice are generally drinking more than 4 ounces. Then, the next question is, within the greater quantity, how does that balance within one's diet? And then probably the next question is, is that fruit juice consumption offsetting the intake of other nutritious food?"
    To help parents appropriately limit both their children's -- and their own -- consumption of fruit juice, Zeratsky offered some advice:
    • If your child enjoys using a sippy cup throughout the day, fill the cup with water instead of juice.
    • Your child should avoid snacking or drinking at least 30 minutes before mealtime so they will still have an appetite to consume a nutritious meal.
    • Determine how much fluid your children's cups hold, and be mindful of the portions they are consuming.
    • Try to give your child whole fruit instead of fruit juice. If they ask for fruit juice, try to dilute it with water.
    • Keep more whole fruit than fruit juice in your home to avoid developing the habit of drinking sweet drinks.
    • Check the nutrition labels of juices that you buy. The label should not have any added sugars outside of naturally occurring sugar in the fruit.