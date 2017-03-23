World Cup 2018: China and Syria keep dream alive

Story highlights China claims its first win in 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign

(CNN) China kept its World Cup 2018 dream alive with victory over South Korea amid tight security in the city of Changsha.

Yu Dabao's glancing header in the first half sealed a first victory in the qualification campaign for the side led by Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi.

Victory moved China to within five points of its opponent, which occupies second place in Asian qualifying Group A. The top two teams from Groups A and B qualify, while the third place in each group goes through to a playoff round.

The game, staged in the Hunan province, was played amid tensions over the arrival of a US-built missile defense system in South Korea, in response to the North's continued testing of ballistic missiles.

China opposes the proposed placement of the military hardware known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which it sees as a threat to its own security.

