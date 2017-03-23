Breaking News
London attack: Watch how it unfolded
London attack: Watch how it unfolded

    JUST WATCHED

    London attack: Watch how it unfolded

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

London attack: Watch how it unfolded 01:26

How the Westminster attack unfolded

By Madison Park and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Thu March 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

London (CNN)London was struck by a terror attack on Wednesday that killed three people and left dozens injured in the city's deadliest attack in over a decade. Here's how it unfolded:

Around 2:40 p.m. - Attacker strikes

The assailant drives a vehicle over Westminster Bridge into a crowd, injuring dozens, including three police officers.
Video shows car speeding on Westminster Bridge
Video shows car speeding on Westminster Bridge

    JUST WATCHED

    Video shows car speeding on Westminster Bridge

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Video shows car speeding on Westminster Bridge 00:53
The car drives on and crashes into perimeter railings surrounding the Houses of Parliament.
Attacker runs around the corner, approximately 50 meters, then through Parliament's gates, where he stabs an unarmed policeman.
Read More
    Police open fire on attacker, who is shot dead.
    London Ambulance Service receives reports of an incident on Westminster Bridge.
    Crashed car smokes outside Parliament
    Crashed car smokes outside Parliament

      JUST WATCHED

      Crashed car smokes outside Parliament

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Crashed car smokes outside Parliament 00:26

    2:46 p.m. - Emergency response

    First ambulance crew arrives at the scene. Prime Minister Theresa May is evacuated from Parliament around the same time.
    People on ground on Westminster Bridge
    People on ground on Westminster Bridge

      JUST WATCHED

      People on ground on Westminster Bridge

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    People on ground on Westminster Bridge 00:59

    2:47 p.m. - House of Commons is informed

      The sitting House of Commons is suspended and Members of Parliament are also placed in lockdown.
      The moment the UK Parliament stopped
      uk parliament stops gunshots sfc mobile orig_00000116

        JUST WATCHED

        The moment the UK Parliament stopped

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      The moment the UK Parliament stopped 00:32
      David Lidington, Leader of the House of Commons, tells MPs a police officer was stabbed and the assailant appeared to have been shot. He adds that an air ambulance is removing casualties from scene.
      MPs are told to remain in the chamber and stay away from windows.
      Parliament member describes lockdown
      Parliament member describes lockdown

        JUST WATCHED

        Parliament member describes lockdown

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Parliament member describes lockdown 01:01

      3:00 p.m. - Full lockdown

      Westminster is put on lockdown by police, including roads, Parliament buildings; the Westminster Underground station is also secured. TV images emerge of a car crashed into the railings.

      3:32 p.m. - 'Terrorist incident'

        London Metropolitan Police calls the attack a "terrorist incident."
        Authorities tell public to avoid the expanded area around Parliament. The gates of Buckingham Palace are closed as well as Downing Street and Horse Guards Parade.
        The London Eye Ferris wheel, a sightseeing destination on the South Bank, is suspended with tourists still inside the capsules.
        People trapped on London Eye
        People trapped on London Eye

          JUST WATCHED

          People trapped on London Eye

        Replay
        More Videos ...

        MUST WATCH

        People trapped on London Eye 01:17

        5:19 p.m. - Woman pulled from Thames

          A woman is pulled from the River Thames alive but with injuries, she was found near Westminster Bridge, where the attack occurred, a Port of London Authority spokesman tells CNN.

          5:50 p.m. - Three deaths confirmed

          Three people have died, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer Mark Rowley announces in a news conference. He confirms the attacker was also killed.
          "Our strength as a city is our ability to stand together at such terrible times," Rowley says. "My thoughts are with all those who have been affected by today's attack -- and as a service we have lost one of our own as he acted to protect the public and his colleagues.
          "This is a day that we had planned for -- that we all hoped would never happen -- but sadly it is now a reality."
          Scotland Yard: There are several casualties
          Scotland Yard: There are several casualties

            JUST WATCHED

            Scotland Yard: There are several casualties

          Replay
          More Videos ...

          MUST WATCH

          Scotland Yard: There are several casualties 01:43

          5:50 p.m. - Parliament evacuated

          Hundreds of people are evacuated from Parliament to nearby Westminster Abbey, Britain's Press Association news agency reports. A Metropolitan Police superintendent says it will take around 90 minutes to process everyone. Authorities add that people will be assessed to see if they have any information.

          6:23 p.m. - Parliament defiant

          UK Parliament tweets that both the House of Commons and House of Lords will open and sit as usual on Thursday despite the attack.

          7:25 p.m. - Lockdown lifted

          MP Stephen McPartland tweets: "We have just been released from Parliament." The House of Commons later confirms to CNN that the Palace of Westminster is no longer in lockdown.

          8:53 p.m. - UK PM speaks

          Prime Minister Theresa May condemns "sick and depraved terrorist attack," in a briefing. She makes her remarks after meeting with COBRA, the UK's emergency cabinet committee.
          Theresa May: UK will never give in to terror
          Theresa May: UK will never give in to terror

            JUST WATCHED

            Theresa May: UK will never give in to terror

          Replay
          More Videos ...

          MUST WATCH

          Theresa May: UK will never give in to terror 00:48

          10:29 p.m. - Slain cop identified

          Mark Rowley announces that the death toll has risen to four, including one police officer, and 40 were injured in the attack. He later revises the death toll back to three.
          He announces the officer killed was Keith Palmer, 48, a husband and father and a 15-year veteran.
          At Scotland Yard, headquarters of London's police force, flags were flying at half-staff on Wednesday evening, in honor of Palmer and the other victims.

          CNN's Mark Oliver and Henrik Pettersson contributed to this report.