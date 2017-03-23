This portrait of Mother Teresa was created with more than a million staples

(CNN) If you think staples only hold papers together, think again.

The largest staple mosaic in the world -- with more than 1.5 million staples -- now has the Guinness World Records title.

The mosaic, a portrait of Mother Teresa, is housed in Kosovo's National Museum in Pristina.

Albanian artist Saimir Strati said he was inspired by the refugee crisis when he created Mother Teresa's smiling face for the portrait.

"I knew I wanted to do something with wire, after seeing the news about the influx of refugees daily," Strati said in an interview with state-run media.

