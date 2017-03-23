More police to patrol London, which is still the 'safest global city,' mayor says

Story highlights Sadiq Khan says the swift action of London police prevented more deaths

London will be back to business today, "just the thing the terrorists hate," mayor says

(CNN) In a dramatic show of force one day after a deadly terror attack, police will fan out Thursday and into the weekend across London, the mayor said while insisting the English capital remains "the safest global city in the world."

In promising a visibly heightened police presence, the mayor praised the officer killed in Wednesday's attack , which left two others dead and at least 40 injured.

"One of the reasons I can say London is the safest global city in the world and one of the safest cities in the world is because there are literally tens of thousands of Keith Palmers keeping our cities safe, working with members of the public who provide intelligence and information, working with our security services," he said.

"One of the reasons why fewer people were killed, fewer people were injured is because of the bravery of our police service, the bravery of our emergency services and because we've practiced and prepared for events such as this," Khan said.

