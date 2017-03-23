London attack victims: Veteran police officer, teacher killed

Story highlights An MP had tried to resuscitate police officer Keith Palmer

Teacher Aysha Frade had been living in London for years

London (CNN) A veteran policeman and a teacher were among those killed in the terror attack that struck at the heart of the British capital Wednesday.

Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old father and husband, had served as an officer for 15 years. He was on duty, unarmed, at the gates of Parliament when a man stabbed him to death.

"He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift, and he had every right to expect that would happen," Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer Mark Rowley said.

JUST WATCHED MP Tobias Ellwood rushes to Keith Palmer's aid Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH MP Tobias Ellwood rushes to Keith Palmer's aid 01:00

Another victim has been identified as Aysha Frade, a 43-year old teacher. The mayor of Betanzos in Spain, Ramon Garcia Vasquez, confirmed her death. She had lived in London for several years with her Portuguese husband, he said, but she had relatives in Betanzos.

"We are totally overwhelmed by the news and we send our condolences to the people in London," Garcia Vasquez told CNN.