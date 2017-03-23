London attack: ISIS claims follower was behind rampage

London (CNN) Police investigating the deadliest London terror attack in 12 years have arrested eight people in raids around Britain, as an ISIS-affiliated news agency claimed that the extremist group was behind the outrage.

Prime Minister Theresa May revealed the perpetrator was British born and once linked to violent extremism, in a statement to Parliament a day after it was locked down when the assailant breached its perimeter.

May said the attacker -- whose rampage claimed three lives and injured 40 -- had been investigated by security services but was regarded as a "peripheral figure." Authorities did not know he was about to mount an assault, she said.

A tweet from ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said the attacker was "a soldier" of ISIS inspired by its message. However, ISIS has provided no evidence for any direct links to the assailant, whom it did not name.

Latest developments:



• Injured include 10 nationalities besides the British, among them French, South Korean and American.

• Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the swift action of London police had prevented more deaths.

• The House of Commons reopened after lawmakers remembered in silence the victims of the attack.

• Addresses were searched in Birmingham and elsewhere and a number of arrests were made.

• Queen Elizabeth II voices her "thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy" for all those affected. • The first civilian victim was identified as a teacher, Aysha Frade, originally from Spain.• Injured include 10 nationalities besides the British, among them French, South Korean and American.• Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the swift action of London police had prevented more deaths.• The House of Commons reopened after lawmakers remembered in silence the victims of the attack.• Addresses were searched in Birmingham and elsewhere and a number of arrests were made.• Queen Elizabeth II voices her "thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy" for all those affected.

An armed police officer patrols by a security cordon set up along Whitehall by the Houses of Parliament on March 23.

May: 'Our values will prevail'

In a defiant speech, May vowed that Britain's freedoms and liberties would remain undiminished.

"Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy. But today we meet as normal -- as generations have done before us, and as future generations will continue to do -- to deliver a simple message: we are not afraid. And our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism.

"And we meet here, in the oldest of all Parliaments, because we know that democracy -- and the values it entails -- will always prevail."

Theresa May addresses MPs on Thursday.

She said the police officer who was killed in the attack, PC Keith Palmer , was "every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten."

May said Wednesday's attacker was born in Britain and was investigated "some years ago" in relation to concerns about "violent extremism." But he was not part of the "current intelligence picture."

May said the current threat level for Britain -- which has been at severe, the second highest, for some time -- would not be raised to critical because there was no specific intelligence that an attack was imminent. Since 2013, police, security and intelligence agencies have successfully disrupted 13 separate terrorist plots in Britain, she said.

"We know the threat from Islamist terrorism is very real. But while the public should remain utterly vigilant they should not -- and will not -- be cowed by this threat," she said.

CNN Terrorism Analyst Paul Cruickshank said the language used by ISIS asserting the attack was by one of its "soldiers" did not necessarily mean the group was claiming direct connections to the attacker. This phrasing has been used in the past by the group for attacks ISIS believes it helped inspire, he said.

Investigation gathers pace

Mark Rowley, the lead officer in the UK for counter-terrorism policing, said hundreds of detectives worked through the night in a fast-moving inquiry. Their investigation focused on the attacker's motivation, preparation and associates, he said.

Overnight, officers from the Metropolitan Police searched addresses in Birmingham, central England, and elsewhere. Arrests were made in Birmingham and London.

"It is still our belief -- which continues to be borne out by our investigation -- that this attacker acted alone yesterday and was inspired by international terrorism," he said. "To be explicit, at this stage, we have no specific information about further threats to the public."

Rowley told journalists late Wednesday that police were working on the assumption there was an Islamist dimension to the attack, the first mass-casualty terrorist outrage in Britain since 2005 when 52 people died in the July 7 bomb attacks on the London public transportation system.

A UK official told CNN the working theory was that the attack was ISIS "inspired or copycat."

The car rental company whose vehicle was used in the attack said it was cooperating with the police.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told CNN that London was protected by the best police and security services in the world. "I'm confident that we are doing all that we can to keep our city safe, to keep Londoners safe and to keep visitors safe," he said.

Victims named

The area around Westminster, the heart of the British government since the 16th century, was teeming with Londoners and visitors when the attack began.

The officer killed at Carriage Gates, an entrance to Parliament, was named as Keith Palmer, a member of the Metropolitan Police's parliamentary and diplomatic protection command unit. He was a husband and father, and had served in the Met for 15 years.

Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament A car is seen crashed into a fence outside the Parliament building in London on Wednesday, March 22. Police have launched a "full counter-terrorism investigation" after an attacker rammed a car into crowds of people and stabbed a police officer on Parliament grounds. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament An armed police officer stands over a man outside Parliament. "It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way," Member of Parliament Gerald Howarth told CNN. "The driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot." Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, in the glasses, tends to one of the injured people amid the chaos. The man the politician was trying to save was a police officer who died, a witness on the scene told CNN. Authorities identified the deceased officer as Keith Palmer, 48. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament Emergency workers attend to injured people at the scene. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament People leave the Parliament building after the incident. Lawmakers were forced to remain in the main debating chamber of the House of Commons as police responded to the incident outside. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament A person is treated at the scene. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament Medical aid is provided outside Parliament. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament A police officer stands guard near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament A person receives medical treatment at the scene. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament At right, the car of British Prime Minister Theresa May is driven away from Parliament. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament An air ambulance arrives at the scene. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Deadly attack outside UK Parliament Armed police enter the Houses of Parliament. Hide Caption 12 of 12

The mayor of Betanzos in northwest Spain, Ramon Garcia Vasquez, named the woman who died as Frade, 43, and told CNN that her family and relatives live in the town. Vasquez said Frade had lived in London for several years with her Portuguese husband.

"We are totally overwhelmed by the news and we send our condolences to the people in London," Garcia Vasquez added.

A number of tourists were among 40 people hurt in the assault, including five South Koreans and three French high school students, according to officials from both countries. One Australian had been hospitalized, officials there said. A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said one Chinese tourist was slightly injured.

May listed 10 foreign nationalities among the victims: Three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American, and two Greeks. Twelve Britons were also injured.

A candlelit vigil will be held Thursday evening in Trafalgar Square, not far from Westminster, to show solidarity and remember the victims, the mayor's office announced.

Police officer Keith Palmer was killed in the London attack, March 22, 2017.

London police leaders held a moment's silence Thursday morning to remember the attack victims.

Defiance, condolences

JUST WATCHED Theresa May: UK will never give in to terror Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Theresa May: UK will never give in to terror 00:48

People echoed May's defiance online, sharing an image of the London Underground logo emblazoned with the words "We are not afraid."

Khan announced extra armed officers would be deployed on the streets of the British capital. However, Rowley said there were no plans for military officers to provide extra protection at this stage.

World leaders expressed their condolences, with US President Donald Trump phoning the British Prime Minister to pledge US support in "responding to the attack."

Spoke to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May today to offer condolences on the terrorist attack in London. She is strong and doing very well. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

In New York, the NYPD stepped up security at "UK sensitive locations," including the British Consulate in midtown Manhattan, James Waters, the department's counterterrorism bureau chief said. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said that it was routine to step up resources in this way during global terror events.