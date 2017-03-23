London unites against terror in defiant vigil

London (CNN) A day after Londoners were confronted with a cruel and ruthless attack, crowds gathered in the heart of the city to pay tribute to the victims.

Just a few minutes away from the scene of Wednesday's carnage, helicopters circled above Trafalgar Square -- a location for protests, celebrations and rallies, but increasingly the site of impromptu vigils in the wake of recent terror attacks in Europe.

With the work day done, hundreds slowly trickled into the square and together with the Mayor, the Home Secretary, members of the police and figures from several religious communities they projected a display of solidarity and defiance to the world.

Kit Keane, 19, an American student at King's College London, clasps her hands as the vigil begins.

"We come together as Londoners tonight to remember those who have lost their lives and all those affected by the horrific attack yesterday. But also to send a clear message, Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism," Mayor Sadiq Khan told the crowd.

"Those evil and twisted individuals who try to destroy our shared way of life will never succeed and we condemn them."

