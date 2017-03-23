WeAreNotAfraid: London tube signs go viral after attack

London (CNN) Defiant Londoners returning to work a day after a terror attack struck their city were greeted with heartwarming messages at their local Underground stations.

The service information signs, a familiar sight in London Tube stations, normally feature a quirky "quote" or "thought" of the day. But for commuters arriving at stations across the city on Thursday, the messages all had a similar theme: solidarity.

Londoners passing through Tower Hill station, a short walk down the River Thames from where the attack took place in Westminster, arrived to see the following quote: "The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of them all #LondonIsOpen #Westminster #WeAreNotAfraid."

London Underground staff at stations from Tottenham Court Road , in the heart of the city, to Sudbury Hill, in the outer reaches of north-west London, shared words of support.

QotD from Helen Keller "Although The World is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming suffering." #WeAreNotAfraid #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/AEspoAJP03 — Jonathan&Colleagues (@piccadilly_west) March 23, 2017

"All TfL (Transport for London) staff pull together in times like this to be vigilant and to reassure everyone," Glen Sutherland, a 46-year-old customer service assistance at Oval Station, south of the Thames, told CNN.

