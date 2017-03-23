WeAreNotAfraid: London tube signs go viral after attack

London (CNN) Defiant Londoners returning to work a day after a terror attack struck their city were greeted with heartwarming messages at their local Underground stations.

The service information signs, a familiar sight in London Tube stations, normally feature a quirky "quote" or "thought" of the day. But for commuters arriving at stations across the city on Thursday, the messages all had a similar theme: solidarity.

Londoners passing through Tower Hill station, a short walk down the River Thames from where the attack took place in Westminster, arrived to see the following quote: "The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of them all #LondonIsOpen #Westminster #WeAreNotAfraid."

London Underground staff at stations from Tottenham Court Road , in the heart of the city, to Ealing Common, in the outer reaches of west London, shared words of support.

QotD from Helen Keller "Although The World is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming suffering." #WeAreNotAfraid #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/AEspoAJP03 — Jonathan&Colleagues (@piccadilly_west) March 23, 2017

"All TfL (Transport for London) staff pull together in times like this to be vigilant and to reassure everyone," Glen Sutherland, a 46-year-old customer service assistance at Oval Station, south of the Thames, told CNN.

