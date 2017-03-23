Breaking News
Carrying on: The day after a terrorist attack
Carrying on: The day after a terrorist attack

    JUST WATCHED

    Carrying on: The day after a terrorist attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Carrying on: The day after a terrorist attack 01:38

Khalid Masood: What we know about the London attacker

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 6:39 AM ET, Fri March 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

London (CNN)In a horrifying attack in London on Wednesday, a lone assailant plowed a car into crowds of people gathered on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer dead outside UK Parliament. The assault on the heart of Britain's capital left four people dead.

On Thursday, police named the attacker as 52-year-old Khalid Masood. But there is still much we don't know about the man who carried out the deadliest terror attack the UK has seen for more than a decade.

What we know

Armed police officers secure the area near the attack.
Armed police officers secure the area near the attack.
    • Police named the attacker as 52-year-old Khalid Masood -- known by a number of aliases.
    • Masood, who was born in Kent as Adrian Russell Ajao, was most recently living in the West Midlands, according to police.
    Read More
    • He has never been convicted for any terrorism offenses, according to police.
      • Known to police, Masood had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses.
      • His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage; his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.
        • Speaking before Masood was named, Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker was known to authorities for links to "violent extremism."
        • He was investigated "some years ago" by security services, but was regarded as a "peripheral figure," May said in the House of Commons.
        • He was not part of the "current intelligence picture," and authorities did not know he was about to mount an assault.
          • The vehicle used in the terror attack was traced to a Birmingham car company.
          • Britain's most senior counter-terror police officer said investigations were ongoing in London, Birmingham and elsewhere on Friday.
          Forensic officers work at the scene of the attack.
          Forensic officers work at the scene of the attack.
          • The attacker is believed to have acted alone, according to Mark Rowley, the lead officer in the UK for counter-terrorism policing.
          • The working theory is that the attack was ISIS "inspired or copycat," a UK official told CNN.
          • ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the attacker a ''soldier of Islamic State.''

          What we don't know

          British police officers patrolling near Houses of Parliament bow their heads.
          British police officers patrolling near Houses of Parliament bow their heads.
          • Masood's movements before the attack. Authorities have searched addresses in Birmingham and elsewhere, but the attacker's whereabouts before Wednesday have not yet been confirmed.
          His motive. A UK official told CNN: "52 is interesting. Not the usual young pup profile" for an ideologically-driven attacker.
          • How he was radicalized. Rowley said the main line of inquiry was whether he was radicalized through influences in a community, influences from overseas, or through online propaganda.
          • Whether he acted alone. A number of arrests have been made -- in Birmingham, the West Midlands, London and the north west of England -- in connection with the attack, but it is not clear how those detained were associated with the attacker.
          • The veracity of Amaq's claim. Just because the ISIS-linked news agency asserted the attack was carried out by one of its "soldiers" does not necessarily mean the group had any direct connections to the attacker.