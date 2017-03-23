Khalid Masood: What we know about the London attacker

London (CNN) In a horrifying attack in London on Wednesday, a lone assailant plowed a car into crowds of people gathered on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer dead outside UK Parliament. The assault on the heart of Britain's capital left three people dead.

What we know

Armed police officers secure the area near the attack.

• Police named the attacker as 52-year-old Khalid Masood -- known by a number of aliases.

• Masood, who was born in Kent, was most recently living in the West Midlands, according to police.

• He has never been convicted for any terrorism offences, according to police.

• Known to police, Masood had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses.

• His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage; his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

• Speaking before Masood was named, Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker was known to authorities for links to "violent extremism."

A police security cordon outside the Houses of Parliament.

• He was investigated "some years ago" by security services, but was regarded as a "peripheral figure," May said in the House of Commons.

• He was not part of the "current intelligence picture," and authorities did not know he was about to mount an assault.

• The vehicle used in the terror attack was traced to a Birmingham car company.

• Britain's most senior counter-terror police officer said investigations were ongoing in London, Birmingham and elsewhere on Thursday.

Forensic officers work at the scene of the attack.

• The attacker is believed to have acted alone, according to Mark Rowley, the lead officer in the UK for counter-terrorism policing.

• The working theory is that the attack was ISIS "inspired or copycat," a UK official told CNN.

• ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the attacker a ''soldier of Islamic State.''

What we don't know

British police officers patrolling near Houses of Parliament bow their heads.

• Masood's movements before the attack. Authorities have searched addresses in Birmingham and elsewhere, but the attacker's whereabouts before Wednesday have not yet been confirmed.

Armed police officers raid a flat in Birmingham after attack.

• Whether the attacker acted alone. A number of arrests have been made in Birmingham connected with the attack, but it is not clear how those detained were associated with the attacker.

• The veracity of Amaq's claim. Just because the ISIS-linked news agency asserted the attack was carried out by one of its "soldiers" does not necessarily mean the group had any direct connections to the attacker.