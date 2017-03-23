Story highlights Riot gun was among cache of weapons found in driver's car, prosecutor's office says

French President: The driver "was looking to kill people and to cause something dramatic"

(CNN) Belgian police intercepted a car that was speeding toward a busy shopping area and refused to stop, authorities said Thursday.

The car, registered in France, was driving "at a very high speed" in central Antwerp, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said.

French President Francois Hollande called the incident "an attempted terrorist attack."

CNN Map

"At different times, pedestrians were put at risk," the prosecutor's office said. "When soldiers attempted to intercept the vehicle, it fled."

Authorities eventually managed to stop the 39-year-old French driver and detained him.