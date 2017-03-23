Story highlights Patricia Arquette spoke to CNN's Poppy Harlow about the life and legacy of her sister, Alexis Arquette

Alexis, a transgender activist and actress, died last year

(CNN) Patricia Arquette is still coming to terms with the death of her sister Alexis Arquette, an actress and transgender activist who died in September.

"I'm really blown away by Alexis' courage, because to be a trans woman in America is a very dangerous thing," Patricia Arquette said in a recent interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow. "I think in the whole world, it's a very dangerous thing."

Alexis Arquette, born Robert Arquette, documented her transition from male to female in the 2007 documentary, "Alexis Arquette: She's my brother."

She was best known for film roles in "The Wedding Singer" and "Pulp Fiction."

