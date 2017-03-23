Story highlights
(CNN)Patricia Arquette is still coming to terms with the death of her sister Alexis Arquette, an actress and transgender activist who died in September.
"I'm really blown away by Alexis' courage, because to be a trans woman in America is a very dangerous thing," Patricia Arquette said in a recent interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow. "I think in the whole world, it's a very dangerous thing."
Alexis Arquette, born Robert Arquette, documented her transition from male to female in the 2007 documentary, "Alexis Arquette: She's my brother."
She was best known for film roles in "The Wedding Singer" and "Pulp Fiction."
Patricia Arquette hopes that by talking about her sister's legacy, more career opportunities will be available for trans men and women.
"I'd like companies to start making sure that they hire more trans people," she said. "The way it is right now, a lot of trans women are really kind of cast off to the side."
More than anything, Patricia Arquette says she admires her sister's fight to live her authentic self.
"Alexis knew that she was kicking a door open."