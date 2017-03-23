Story highlights Yamaguchi tweeted for Kerrigan to 'break a leg'

(CNN) We know what you meant Kristi Yamaguchi, but it was how you said it.

Prior to Monday's premiere of "Dancing With the Stars," former contestant Yamaguchi sent a message of support to fellow Olympian Nancy Kerrigan, who is competing on the reality show this season.

"So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan," she tweeted. "Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg!"

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

That would be fine had it not been for that whole kneecapping incident, remember? Just weeks before the 1994 Olympics, Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee as she left her practice rink in Detroit. Men connected to skating rival Tonya Harding were charged with the attack.

Harding plead guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution and was later banned from professional skating.