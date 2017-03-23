(CNN) Donald Trump has never visited "The Late Late Show," but if he did, James Corden knows exactly what game he'd play.

It's called "Stand By It or Take It Back."

"When [Trump] was running for president, he didn't stop by our show, but I felt like we had the absolute game to play with Donald Trump," said Corden, who was responding to a question posed by an audience member during a panel in Los Angeles as part of television festival PaleyFest.

The point of the game was to have Trump confront some of the statements he made on the campaign trail, Corden said.

Trump would be given two paddles and choose whether to defend his words or "take it back forever," Corden explained.

Read More