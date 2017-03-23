James Corden reflects on London terror attack

Story highlights Corden said he felt 'a really long, long way from home'

He said the attack will unite citizens

(CNN) James Corden took time during "The Late Late Show" to send some love to his hometown of London.

Corden spoke on his show Wednesday night about the terror attack that left three people dead and at least 40 injured after a man rammed a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge.

The late-night host noted that his viewers would probably have seen the news by the time show aired.

"While we're filming this, it's still unknown what the motives were," Corden said. "What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured."

