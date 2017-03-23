James Corden reflects on London terror attack

Story highlights
- Corden said he felt 'a really long, long way from home'
- He said the attack will unite citizens
(CNN)James Corden took time during "The Late Late Show" to send some love to his hometown of London.
Corden spoke on his show Wednesday night about the terror attack that left three people dead and at least 40 injured after a man rammed a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge.
The late-night host noted that his viewers would probably have seen the news by the time show aired.
"While we're filming this, it's still unknown what the motives were," Corden said. "What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured."
Corden said he knows he has British viewers, and he said British people work on his show. He said it was difficult for him not to be there.
"Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home," Corden said. "When something like that happens in your hometown, you don't have a feeling of being glad that you're so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them."
Describing London as "a diverse and proud and brilliant city," he had words of encouragement for British citizens.
"One thing is for sure: If this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one," Corden said. "Tonight, we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe."