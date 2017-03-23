Netflix's 'Death Note' accused of 'whitewashing'

Story highlights Some fans are not happy with casting

It's the latest accusation of "whitewashing"

(CNN) It's not a good time for Netflix and Asian-adapted projects.

On the heels of the streaming giant facing charges of "whitewashing" by casting a white actor to play a martial arts expert in "Iron Fist," a new controversy has emerged.

"Death Note," a Netflix film based on a Japanese manga series, quickly drew social media backlash when its trailer debuted Wednesday.

Starring "The Fault in Our Stars" actor Nat Wolff and "Atlanta" actor Lakeith Stanfield, "Death Note" tells the story of a Japanese high school student who discovers a supernatural notebook.