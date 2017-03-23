CNN 10 - March 24, 2017

Story highlights
Following the arrest of a man suspected of threatening Jewish centers in several countries, we're bringing you perspective from a woman who survived a Nazi concentration camp in World War II. Our other stories today include a company's plan to give undersea tours of the Titanic and a product that could help people correct their posture.
WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ
1. What drug, which the U.N. calls the strongest painkiller in existence for medical use, poses a deadly overdose threat when abused?
2. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that more than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas had been recalled because of possible contamination by what kind of bacteria?
3. Name the director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who testified on Capitol Hill this week about various issues concerning the U.S. president.
4. Tuesday's show featured a report about how virtual reality could potentially be used to treat various conditions, including agoraphobia -- the fear of what?
5. Schoolchildren in Japan are participating in drills that could help them prepare for a possible missile strike from what other Asian country?
6. Name one of the two bodies of water separated by the Baja California peninsula.
7. Sears Holdings, whose sales have significantly declined in recent years, includes what two historic American companies?
8. What lawmaking assembly, the heart of political life in Britain, was locked down during a terrorist attack this week?
9. In what country was a suspect arrested and accused of threatening Jewish organizations in several nations?
10. Friday's show reported on a company that's offering tours of the Titanic's wreckage. Name the ship that rescued survivors of the 1912 disaster.
