CNN 10 - March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017

Following the arrest of a man suspected of threatening Jewish centers in several countries, we're bringing you perspective from a woman who survived a Nazi concentration camp in World War II. Our other stories today include a company's plan to give undersea tours of the Titanic and a product that could help people correct their posture.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What drug, which the U.N. calls the strongest painkiller in existence for medical use, poses a deadly overdose threat when abused?

2. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that more than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas had been recalled because of possible contamination by what kind of bacteria?

