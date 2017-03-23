Breaking News

Jiajia, now known as Jason, was once the oldest child in his Beijing orphanage. But thanks to the tireless efforts of American family the Wilsons, he now has a family of his own and a new life in Missouri.
Jason opens a kitchen cupboard, December 9, 2016. His adoptive parents, Brian and Jeri Wilson, are building a new home that&#39;s wheelchair accessible.
Jason opens a kitchen cupboard, December 9, 2016. His adoptive parents, Brian and Jeri Wilson, are building a new home that's wheelchair accessible.
Jason has lunch with his classmates on December 9, 2016 at Sni-A-Bar Elementary, where he&#39;s a fourth grader.
Jason has lunch with his classmates on December 9, 2016 at Sni-A-Bar Elementary, where he's a fourth grader.
Jason&#39;s teacher says he was a little shy when he first started at the school but it didn&#39;t last long.
Jason's teacher says he was a little shy when he first started at the school but it didn't last long.
Jason&#39;s English language teacher Adriana DeMonbrun says he chooses not to speak Chinese anymore, despite encouragement from teachers and his parents to embrace his heritage.
Jason's English language teacher Adriana DeMonbrun says he chooses not to speak Chinese anymore, despite encouragement from teachers and his parents to embrace his heritage.
Jason in the playground at his elementary school December 9, 2016.
Jason in the playground at his elementary school December 9, 2016.
Jason and CNN&#39;s Will Ripley photographed on December 9, 2016. Ripley&#39;s report on Alenah&#39;s children&#39;s home in Beijing led to Jason&#39;s adoption.
Jason and CNN's Will Ripley photographed on December 9, 2016. Ripley's report on Alenah's children's home in Beijing led to Jason's adoption.
Jason&#39;s best buddy Jeremiah, right, was adopted by a neighboring family. He also happened to be Jason&#39;s best friend at the foster home.
Jason's best buddy Jeremiah, right, was adopted by a neighboring family. He also happened to be Jason's best friend at the foster home.
Jason&#39;s friends and nannies from Alenah&#39;s Home orphanage in Beijing throw a farewell party for him on January 9, 2016. In China, he was known as JiaJia. The signs read: &quot;Farewell to JiaJia, going to his parents.&quot; This is the moment they&#39;ve anticipated and dreaded; saying goodbye to a boy many at the home consider their older brother.
Jason's friends and nannies from Alenah's Home orphanage in Beijing throw a farewell party for him on January 9, 2016. In China, he was known as JiaJia. The signs read: "Farewell to JiaJia, going to his parents." This is the moment they've anticipated and dreaded; saying goodbye to a boy many at the home consider their older brother.
JiaJia cries as he says goodbye to the only family and home he&#39;s known for the past nine years.
JiaJia cries as he says goodbye to the only family and home he's known for the past nine years.
For months, Brian and Jeri&#39;s only contact with Jason was through Skype chats. They longed to meet him in person, and got their chance in January 2016 after raising enough money to fly to Beijing and complete his adoption.
For months, Brian and Jeri's only contact with Jason was through Skype chats. They longed to meet him in person, and got their chance in January 2016 after raising enough money to fly to Beijing and complete his adoption.
The Wilsons and JiaJia at the local Marriage Registration Office of Henan Provincial Civil Affairs Bureau. The couple waded through mountains of paperwork to adopt him into their family.
The Wilsons and JiaJia at the local Marriage Registration Office of Henan Provincial Civil Affairs Bureau. The couple waded through mountains of paperwork to adopt him into their family.
Jeri and Brian comfort JiaJia after taking him out of the orphanage to see some of China. It was a big change for JiaJia, and something he&#39;d been dreaming about for years. He told CNN in August 2015, &quot;If I have parents, I can live. I can have a life.&quot;
Jeri and Brian comfort JiaJia after taking him out of the orphanage to see some of China. It was a big change for JiaJia, and something he'd been dreaming about for years. He told CNN in August 2015, "If I have parents, I can live. I can have a life."
Brian Wilson carries JiaJia to a waiting van. The little boy suffers from spina bifida. Botched surgery left him paralyzed from the waist down. The Wilsons hope further surgeries can help correct some of his problems.
Brian Wilson carries JiaJia to a waiting van. The little boy suffers from spina bifida. Botched surgery left him paralyzed from the waist down. The Wilsons hope further surgeries can help correct some of his problems.
Sightseeing in China. Jiajia and the Wilsons visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing before the long trip back to Missouri.
Sightseeing in China. Jiajia and the Wilsons visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing before the long trip back to Missouri.
(CNN)JiaJia would watch as other children came and went from Alenah's Home in Beijing. The year was 2016, and at nine years old he was the oldest orphan at the small medical foster home, where he had lived most of his life.

Other children had found families and would leave accordingly. The strange thing was, so had JiaJia -- but after months of waiting, he still hadn't met them.
JiaJia had been abandoned outside a fertility clinic in Xinyang in Henan Province, central China in 2006, aged just three months old. Born with spina bifida, the corrective surgery would cost the average Chinese worker up to two years' salary, creating a heart-breaking situation for his birth parents. JiaJia's spina bifida was eventually addressed after being orphaned, but botched surgery left him paralyzed from the waist down, compounding his plight.
    Adoption rates have plummeted in China in recent years -- down from 46,047 in 2007 to 22,876 in 2014 according to the China Civil Affairs Ministry. The chances of finding a new family are even slimmer for a child with disabilities.
    International correspondent Will Ripley first met JiaJia in 2015 on a visit to Alenah's Home while covering China's abandoned children.
    "I've interviewed a lot of people, and nobody has ever inspired me like Jia Jia," he says of the young boy he chose to highlight for CNN series My Hero.
    "What really touched me about him was that he was a big brother to the other kids. He would take care of them even though he needed to be taken care of as well."
    "His dream was to have a family," says Ripley. A Chinese couple had promised to adopt him but had backed out, faced with a mountain of paperwork and the daunting prospect of bringing up a disabled child in a country still largely wheelchair inaccessible.
    "When we met him, we found out there was a family in the United States that wanted to adopt him but didn't have the money," Ripley explains. A middle-aged American couple, Brian and Jeri Wilson, from Kansas City, Missouri had heard about JiaJia through their church, and believed they had found their calling. But the Wilsons couldn't afford the $36,000 adoption fees.
    Time was running out for JiaJia. When he reached the age of 14 he would no longer be eligible for adoption, and would most likely spend the rest of his life in permanent care of the state.
    "We did a story about JiaJia," recalls the correspondent. "Eight hours later, the family had enough money from our viewers to adopt him."
    Ripley followed the Wilsons through the nervy process, relaying the family's emotive first encounter, and later caught up with the new adoptee at home in Kansas City, March 2017.
    Now known as Jason, he'd already grown four inches and gained 15 pounds since they last met; succeeding in school and popular.
    "To see him in his classroom learning English, out on the playground during recess, with his family, with his friends, smiling and laughing, and to see where he came from was one of the most powerful moments of my life," Ripley says.
    "I knew that JiaJia was my hero because he has endured things that I could never imagine -- most people could never imagine... He doesn't let the disability slow him down or let his circumstances keep him down.
    "He kept smiling, stayed optimistic... to see somebody with that much strength at such a young age is one of the most incredible things I've ever seen."