India: Police arrest 8 in human bone smuggling ring

New Delhi (CNN) Police in India have arrested eight suspected bone smugglers in the state of West Bengal after 365 bones were discovered in a village.

The bones, which were discovered in Burdwan district, are believed to have been taken from decomposing bodies found in the state's rivers, according to Ajay Sharma, the state's deputy police chief.

"The bones had been cleaned with hydrogen peroxide for sale locally to doctors and medical colleges," he told CNN.

Sharma said the eight men arrested are first time offenders.

