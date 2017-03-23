(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are still scrambling for votes for a health care bill that's meant to repeal and replace Obamacare. The vote was expected Thursday but has been postponed. Follow CNN's updates from DC here.
-- Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British man, was named as the London attacker. While UK officials are calling Masood a lone wolf, an ISIS tweet claimed responsibility for the attack, begging the question: How can both be true?
-- A Jewish teenager was arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers.
-- Belgian police thwarted an "attempted terrorist attack".
-- A year ago, North Carolina passed America's first bathroom bill. It's still feeling the pain.
-- Is this NFL team interested in Johnny Manziel?
-- Discovering a new type of cloud is a thing, apparently.
-- For your viewing pleasure, Joe Biden's F-bomb flashback.