Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, March 23

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:50 PM ET, Thu March 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

AHCA cutout trump ryan

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are still scrambling for votes for a health care bill that's meant to repeal and replace Obamacare. The vote was expected Thursday but has been postponed. Follow CNN's updates from DC here.
-- Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British man, was named as the London attacker. While UK officials are calling Masood a lone wolf, an ISIS tweet claimed responsibility for the attack, begging the question: How can both be true?
-- A Jewish teenager was arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers.
    -- Belgian police thwarted an "attempted terrorist attack".
    Read More
    -- A year ago, North Carolina passed America's first bathroom bill. It's still feeling the pain.
    -- Is this NFL team interested in Johnny Manziel?
    -- Discovering a new type of cloud is a thing, apparently.
    -- For your viewing pleasure, Joe Biden's F-bomb flashback.