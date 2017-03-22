Vehicles as weapons: London attack is part of a disturbing trend

(CNN) The attack in London that spurred renewed fears of terrorism started when an ordinary car turned into a devastating weapon.

"It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way, and the driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot," Member of Parliament Sir Gerald Howarth said.

By the end of Wednesday's melee, four people were killed and many more were injured.

Across Europe and around the world, more assailants are using cars and trucks as weapons. Here are some of the most significant recent attacks -- and the reasons behind them:

Nice, France

JUST WATCHED French citizens in mourning over Nice attack Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH French citizens in mourning over Nice attack 02:19

Date of attack: July 14, 2016

Number of casualties: 84 people killed, more than 200 wounded

What happened: Authorities say Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel used a 20-ton truck to strike hundreds of people in Nice, where large crowds gathered to watch Bastille Day fireworks.

After the truck barreled through the crowd for almost a mile, police shot and killed Bouhlel.

Why it happened: ISIS said the attack was retaliation for France's role in the fight against ISIS.

JUST WATCHED Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel? 02:00

"The person who carried out the run-over in Nice, France, is one of the Islamic State soldiers and carried out the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition which is fighting the Islamic State," the terror group said in a statement.

But French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Bouhlel had no record of making militant statements and was not believed to be a member of ISIS. "It seems he became radicalized very quickly," Cazeneuve said.

Berlin, Germany

Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Authorities examine a truck Tuesday, December 20, that crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the night before. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Emergency responders tow the truck's cab away from the crash site on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, said the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor-trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the crash. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck's trailer. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Emergency responders treat an injured person on Monday, December 19. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police officers stand next to the truck. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Ambulances are seen where the incident happened in western Berlin. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market First responders load an injured person into an ambulance. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market A Christmas tree lies next to the truck. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police take someone into custody near the market. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market Police stand guard at the market after the crash. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market An armed police officer stands near the scene. Hide Caption 18 of 18

Date of attack: December 19, 2016

Number of casualties: 12 people killed, at least 48 wounded

What happened: A tractor-trailer rammed into a crowd at a bustling Christmas market, which was filled with holiday shoppers. The suspect, A tractor-trailer rammed into a crowd at a bustling Christmas market, which was filled with holiday shoppers. The suspect, Anis Amri , was killed in a shootout with police in Italy.

JUST WATCHED Berlin suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Berlin suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS 01:36

Why it happened: A video showed Amri pledging allegiance to ISIS, and the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said the attack was carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic State" to target citizens of countries fighting ISIS.

But CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank said ISIS often uses that kind of terminology to refer to attacks by alleged sympathizers in the West.

"This should not be taken to mean the group is claiming it directed this attack," Cruickshank said.

Ohio, United States

JUST WATCHED Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS 02:21

Date of attack: November 28, 2016

Number of casualties: 11 people wounded

What happened: Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an Ohio State University student, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians on the campus. Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an Ohio State University student, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians on the campus. He got out and lunged at passersby with a knife

Moments later, an Ohio State University Police officer fatally shot Artan after he refused to stop.

Why it happened: Authorities said they believe Artan was inspired by terrorist propaganda from ISIS and deceased Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, two law enforcement sources said.

In a Facebook post shortly before the rampage, the Somali immigrant said he was "sick and tired" of seeing fellow Muslims "killed and tortured," federal law enforcement officials said.

He urged America "to stop interfering with other countries, especially the Muslim Ummah," a term for Muslim people at large. "By Allah, we will not let you sleep unless you give peace to the Muslims," he wrote.

Jerusalem

Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli security forces gather around a flatbed truck at the site of a vehicle attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 8. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four and injuring at least 13. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem The white truck at right was the one used in the attack. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli soldiers console each other at the site of the attack, which occurred on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of the vehicle attack. The attacker was shot and killed; note the bullet holes in the truck's windshield. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem A distraught Israeli soldier is consoled at the site of Sunday's attack. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem A group of soldiers had gotten off a bus and were getting organized with their bags when "the terrorist took the opportunity, ramming his truck into the group," Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli medics carry a covered body from the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, center right, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit the site of the attack. Hide Caption 9 of 9

Date of attack: January 8, 2017

Number of casualties: Four soldiers killed, at least 10 people wounded

JUST WATCHED Video shows truck ram into soldiers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows truck ram into soldiers 02:42

What happened: Authorities said Authorities said 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar plowed into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

Why it happened: The driver may have been an ISIS sympathizer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"All signs show he is a supporter of the Islamic State," Netanyahu said in January. "We know there is a sequence of terror attacks, and it's quite possible that there is a connection between them, from France, Berlin and now Jerusalem."

Quebec, Canada

JUST WATCHED Witness: Soldier was targeted Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Witness: Soldier was targeted 03:38

Date of attack: October 20, 2014

Number of casualties: One soldier killed, one soldier wounded

JUST WATCHED Man who had been 'radicalized' kills soldier Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Man who had been 'radicalized' kills soldier 01:38

Why it happened: Authorities said they believe Couture had been " Authorities said they believe Couture had been " radicalized ." He was arrested in July 2013, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

"When he was arrested, he was about to go to Turkey," police spokeswoman Martine Fontaine said. "We stopped him as he was about to leave Canada for terrorist actions. He was questioned when he was arrested."

But authorities lacked enough evidence to keep Couture in custody.

Why the trend of vehicle attacks?

In fact, an al Qaeda magazine published an article in 2010 titled "The Ultimate Mowing Machine."

JUST WATCHED Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire 03:36

It said a four-wheel-drive pickup truck is needed -- "the stronger the better."

"To achieve maximum carnage, you need to pick up as much speed as you can while still retaining good control of your vehicle in order to maximize your inertia and be able to strike as many people as possible in your first run," the article says.

John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence for New York police, has said ISIS calls on supporters to use cars as weapons if they have no other means of attack.

"The ISIS call, as well as that of other terrorist groups, has been to use what you have on hand," Miller said in 2015.

"And that means if you can make a bomb, you're a bomber. But if you can't, use a gun. And if you can't find a gun, use a knife. And if you can't find a knife, use a car. So when we look at that, that is a broad spectrum of threats, and it's something to prepare for."