Breaking News

Vehicles as weapons: London attack is part of a disturbing trend

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 8:00 PM ET, Wed March 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Witness: I saw people on street, mowed down
Witness: I saw people on street, mowed down

    JUST WATCHED

    Witness: I saw people on street, mowed down

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Witness: I saw people on street, mowed down 02:29

(CNN)The attack in London that spurred renewed fears of terrorism started when an ordinary car turned into a devastating weapon.

"It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way, and the driver then got access to the parliamentary estate, stabbed a police officer and was shot," Member of Parliament Sir Gerald Howarth said.
By the end of Wednesday's melee, four people were killed and many more were injured.
Across Europe and around the world, more assailants are using cars and trucks as weapons. Here are some of the most significant recent attacks -- and the reasons behind them:

    Nice, France

    Read More
    French citizens in mourning over Nice attack
    French citizens in mourning over Nice attack

      JUST WATCHED

      French citizens in mourning over Nice attack

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    French citizens in mourning over Nice attack 02:19
    Date of attack: July 14, 2016
    Number of casualties: 84 people killed, more than 200 wounded
    What happened: Authorities say Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel used a 20-ton truck to strike hundreds of people in Nice, where large crowds gathered to watch Bastille Day fireworks.
    After the truck barreled through the crowd for almost a mile, police shot and killed Bouhlel.
    Why it happened: ISIS said the attack was retaliation for France's role in the fight against ISIS.
    Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel?
    Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel?

      JUST WATCHED

      Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Who was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel? 02:00
    "The person who carried out the run-over in Nice, France, is one of the Islamic State soldiers and carried out the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition which is fighting the Islamic State," the terror group said in a statement.
    But French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Bouhlel had no record of making militant statements and was not believed to be a member of ISIS. "It seems he became radicalized very quickly," Cazeneuve said.

    Berlin, Germany

    Authorities examine a truck Tuesday, December 20, that crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the night before. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Authorities examine a truck Tuesday, December 20, that crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the night before. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Emergency responders tow the truck&#39;s cab away from the crash site on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, said the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Emergency responders tow the truck's cab away from the crash site on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, said the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor-trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor-trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the crash.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the crash.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck&#39;s trailer.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck's trailer.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Emergency responders treat an injured person on Monday, December 19.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Emergency responders treat an injured person on Monday, December 19.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Police officers stand next to the truck.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Police officers stand next to the truck.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Ambulances are seen where the incident happened in western Berlin.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Ambulances are seen where the incident happened in western Berlin.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Police take someone into custody near the market.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Police take someone into custody near the market.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    An armed police officer stands near the scene.
    Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
    An armed police officer stands near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    01 Berlin market attack 122010 Berlin market attack 122003 Berlin market attack 122011 Berlin market attack 122004 Berlin market attack 122005 Berlin market attack 122006 Berlin market attack 122008 Berlin market attack 122009 Berlin market attack 122012 Berlin market attack 1220001 Berlin Crash ah RESTRICTED06 Berlin market 1219 RESTRICTED09 Berlin markey 121913 Berlin market 121914 Berlin market 121917 Berlin market 1219 RESTRICTED04 Berlin market 1219 10 Berlin market 1219
    Date of attack: December 19, 2016
    Number of casualties: 12 people killed, at least 48 wounded
    What happened: A tractor-trailer rammed into a crowd at a bustling Christmas market, which was filled with holiday shoppers. The suspect, Anis Amri, was killed in a shootout with police in Italy.
    Berlin suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS
    berlin attack allegiance to isis video_00002607

      JUST WATCHED

      Berlin suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Berlin suspect pledged allegiance to ISIS 01:36
    Why it happened: A video showed Amri pledging allegiance to ISIS, and the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said the attack was carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic State" to target citizens of countries fighting ISIS.
    But CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank said ISIS often uses that kind of terminology to refer to attacks by alleged sympathizers in the West.
    "This should not be taken to mean the group is claiming it directed this attack," Cruickshank said.

    Ohio, United States

    Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS
    Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS

      JUST WATCHED

      Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Police: Ohio State attacker inspired by ISIS 02:21
    Date of attack: November 28, 2016
    Number of casualties: 11 people wounded
    What happened: Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an Ohio State University student, rammed his car into a group of pedestrians on the campus. He got out and lunged at passersby with a knife.
    Moments later, an Ohio State University Police officer fatally shot Artan after he refused to stop.
    Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    Students at Ohio State University barricaded this door after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/28/us/ohio-state-university-active-shooter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an attack prompted a campus-wide lockdown&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, November 28. &quot;I&#39;m safe in a barricaded room,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/goisles29/status/803261875634905088&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;student Harrison Roth tweeted.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;If you&#39;re on campus, get in a room and stay safe.&quot;
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    Students at Ohio State University barricaded this door after an attack prompted a campus-wide lockdown on Monday, November 28. "I'm safe in a barricaded room," student Harrison Roth tweeted. "If you're on campus, get in a room and stay safe."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    The school&#39;s student newspaper, The Lantern, tweeted several photos on campus during the chaos, which was initially reported by university officials as an active shooter incident. It&#39;s possible the gunshots heard were those of police trying to stop the attacker, a federal law enforcement official said. &quot;Students/bystanders have been moved back from the scene toward Arps Hall,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/TheLantern/status/803254752523980800&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Lantern tweeted&lt;/a&gt; with this photo of a bicyclist.
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    The school's student newspaper, The Lantern, tweeted several photos on campus during the chaos, which was initially reported by university officials as an active shooter incident. It's possible the gunshots heard were those of police trying to stop the attacker, a federal law enforcement official said. "Students/bystanders have been moved back from the scene toward Arps Hall," The Lantern tweeted with this photo of a bicyclist.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    &quot;There&#39;s at least one body bag present in front of Koffolt Labs,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/TheLantern/status/803257861048598528&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Lantern tweeted during the lockdown.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;OSU police still advising to take shelter. Situation not under control.&quot; The suspect in the Ohio State University attack rammed his car into a group of pedestrians before using a butcher knife to cut several people, OSU officials said. At least 11 people were hospitalized. The suspect was killed.
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    "There's at least one body bag present in front of Koffolt Labs," The Lantern tweeted during the lockdown. "OSU police still advising to take shelter. Situation not under control." The suspect in the Ohio State University attack rammed his car into a group of pedestrians before using a butcher knife to cut several people, OSU officials said. At least 11 people were hospitalized. The suspect was killed.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    &quot;Police cars, fire truck and ambulance line 19th and College avenues near location where active shooter was reported,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/TheLantern/status/803253398179082240&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Lantern tweeted.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    "Police cars, fire truck and ambulance line 19th and College avenues near location where active shooter was reported," The Lantern tweeted.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    OSU senior Mackenzie Bart said she and four other female students barricaded themselves into a room in the Derby Hall building. &quot;Staying safe and hope others are also,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/mackvbart/status/803271068781686784&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she tweeted.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    OSU senior Mackenzie Bart said she and four other female students barricaded themselves into a room in the Derby Hall building. "Staying safe and hope others are also," she tweeted.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    &quot;Police are continuing to secure the area,&quot; The Lantern tweeted with this photo. &quot;Follow @OSUPOLICE for updates.&quot;
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    "Police are continuing to secure the area," The Lantern tweeted with this photo. "Follow @OSUPOLICE for updates."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    &quot;Police have told Lantern staff to steer clear from Woodruff&quot; Avenue, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/TheLantern/status/803259743129243650&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the newspaper said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Ohio State students photograph lockdown
    "Police have told Lantern staff to steer clear from Woodruff" Avenue, the newspaper said.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    07 OSU shooting 112814 OSU shooting 112811 OSU shooting 112813 OSU shooting 112818 OSU shooting 112816 OSU shooting 112815 OSU shooting 1128
    Why it happened: Authorities said they believe Artan was inspired by terrorist propaganda from ISIS and deceased Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, two law enforcement sources said.
    In a Facebook post shortly before the rampage, the Somali immigrant said he was "sick and tired" of seeing fellow Muslims "killed and tortured," federal law enforcement officials said.
    He urged America "to stop interfering with other countries, especially the Muslim Ummah," a term for Muslim people at large. "By Allah, we will not let you sleep unless you give peace to the Muslims," he wrote.

    Jerusalem

    Israeli security forces gather around a flatbed truck at the site of a vehicle attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 8.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    Israeli security forces gather around a flatbed truck at the site of a vehicle attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 8.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four and injuring at least 13.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    A truck plowed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem Sunday, killing four and injuring at least 13.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    The white truck at right was the one used in the attack.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    The white truck at right was the one used in the attack.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Israeli soldiers console each other at the site of the attack, which occurred on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    Israeli soldiers console each other at the site of the attack, which occurred on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of the vehicle attack. The attacker was shot and killed; note the bullet holes in the truck&#39;s windshield.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of the vehicle attack. The attacker was shot and killed; note the bullet holes in the truck's windshield.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    A distraught Israeli soldier is consoled at the site of Sunday&#39;s attack.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    A distraught Israeli soldier is consoled at the site of Sunday's attack.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    A group of soldiers had gotten off a bus and were getting organized with their bags when &quot;the terrorist took the opportunity, ramming his truck into the group,&quot; Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    A group of soldiers had gotten off a bus and were getting organized with their bags when "the terrorist took the opportunity, ramming his truck into the group," Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Israeli medics carry a covered body from the scene of the attack.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    Israeli medics carry a covered body from the scene of the attack.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, center right, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit the site of the attack.
    Photos: Deadly truck attack in Jerusalem
    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, center right, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit the site of the attack.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010802 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010804 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010810 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010807 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010811 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010809 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010812 Jerusalem vehicle attack 010815 Jerusalem vehicle attack 0108
    Date of attack: January 8, 2017
    Number of casualties: Four soldiers killed, at least 10 people wounded
    Video shows truck ram into soldiers
    Video shows truck ram into soldiers

      JUST WATCHED

      Video shows truck ram into soldiers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Video shows truck ram into soldiers 02:42
    What happened: Authorities said 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar plowed into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.
    Why it happened: The driver may have been an ISIS sympathizer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
    "All signs show he is a supporter of the Islamic State," Netanyahu said in January. "We know there is a sequence of terror attacks, and it's quite possible that there is a connection between them, from France, Berlin and now Jerusalem."

    Quebec, Canada

    Witness: Soldier was targeted
    Witness: Soldier was targeted

      JUST WATCHED

      Witness: Soldier was targeted

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Witness: Soldier was targeted 03:38
    Date of attack: October 20, 2014
    Number of casualties: One soldier killed, one soldier wounded
    What happened: Police said Martin Rouleau Couture used his car to strike two Canadian soldiers walking in a strip mall parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. After leading police on a chase, Couture got out of his car and was fatally shot.
    Man who had been &#39;radicalized&#39; kills soldier
    Man who had been 'radicalized' kills soldier

      JUST WATCHED

      Man who had been 'radicalized' kills soldier

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Man who had been 'radicalized' kills soldier 01:38
    Why it happened: Authorities said they believe Couture had been "radicalized." He was arrested in July 2013, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
    "When he was arrested, he was about to go to Turkey," police spokeswoman Martine Fontaine said. "We stopped him as he was about to leave Canada for terrorist actions. He was questioned when he was arrested."
    But authorities lacked enough evidence to keep Couture in custody.

    Why the trend of vehicle attacks?

    While not all vehicle attacks are linked to terrorism, groups such as ISIS and al Qaeda have called on followers to use trucks as weapons.
    In fact, an al Qaeda magazine published an article in 2010 titled "The Ultimate Mowing Machine."
    Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire
    Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire

      JUST WATCHED

      Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Terror expert: Radical cleric continues to inspire 03:36
    The article calls for using a pickup truck as a "mowing machine, not to mow grass but mow down the enemies of Allah."
    It said a four-wheel-drive pickup truck is needed -- "the stronger the better."
    "To achieve maximum carnage, you need to pick up as much speed as you can while still retaining good control of your vehicle in order to maximize your inertia and be able to strike as many people as possible in your first run," the article says.
    John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence for New York police, has said ISIS calls on supporters to use cars as weapons if they have no other means of attack.
    "The ISIS call, as well as that of other terrorist groups, has been to use what you have on hand," Miller said in 2015.
    "And that means if you can make a bomb, you're a bomber. But if you can't, use a gun. And if you can't find a gun, use a knife. And if you can't find a knife, use a car. So when we look at that, that is a broad spectrum of threats, and it's something to prepare for."