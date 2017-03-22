(CNN) There was an unexpected face among the first responders to Wednesday's attack near the House of Parliament in London. Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative Member of Parliament, was seen tending to an injured man lying outside of Westminster Palace.

Surrounded by a throng of police officers and emergency personnel, Ellwood was seen crouching on the cobblestone street applying pressure to the bare, bloodied torso of the man. Press Association photojournalist Stefan Rousseau captured the moment, but was unavailable to comment when asked by CNN.

A few yards away, another person was also receiving medical attention as law enforcement enveloped the premises. Armed police were called in to assist in the situation, which is being described by the British government as a "terrorist incident until we know otherwise."