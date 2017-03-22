Stabbing suspect targeted black men in New York

Story highlights James Harris Jackson told police that he came to New York to kill black men

He is accused of fatally stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman in Manhattan

(CNN) A 66-year-old man was stabbed to death in Manhattan late Monday, police said, for one reason: being black.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, James Harris Jackson walked into an NYPD substation in Times Square and announced that he was responsible for Timothy Caughman's death.

"I'm the person you're looking for," he said, adding that he had knives in his pocket.

The 28-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident took a bus to New York on March 17 with the goal of targeting black men, according to NYPD Assistant Chief, Bill Aubry.

"The attack was clearly racially motivated," Aubry said Wednesday. "It's well over 10 years he has been harboring these feelings of hate towards male blacks."

