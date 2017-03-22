Aaron Hernandez attorney calls key witness a "killer"

Story highlights Alexander Bradley said Aaron Hernandez killed two men in 2012

Hernandez attorneys called Bradley a "killer" and liar on cross-examination

(CNN) Attorneys representing Aaron Hernandez in the former NFL star's double-murder trial attacked the credibility of a key witness Wednesday, accusing him of being a "killer" and violent drug dealer who was lying in court.

"Your intent was to get money from Aaron Hernandez," defense attorney Jose Baez told Alexander Bradley, the prosecution's star witness, referring to Bradley's civil lawsuit against Hernandez.

"You wanted to kill him, too," Baez said. "Because you're a killer."

It was the second day of cross-examination of Bradley, a former friend of the onetime New England Patriots star.

Bradley testified on Monday that Hernandez, angry after a clubgoer bumped into him and spilled his drink, shot and killed two men outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

