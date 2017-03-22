Story highlights Petra Kvitova continuing recovery from knife attack

(CNN) Petra Kvitova says her perspective on life has changed since the knife attack that threatened to cut her tennis career short.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had her left hand slashed after an intruder broke into her apartment in December last year.

Kvitova underwent an emergency four-hour operation to repair damage to tendons and nerves in her left, playing hand and has since been undergoing rehab.

The Czech star still has no date for her return to the sport but says her motivation to get back on the court is huge.

In a post on Instagram she said: "I wanted to say hello since time is flying by -- three whole months already since the attack -- and let you know that I'm working really hard on my recovery.

