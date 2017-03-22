Story highlights Arrogate favorite for Dubai World Cup

American horse trained by Bob Baffert

(CNN) The overwhelming favorite for the Dubai World Cup title ran "perfectly" in a pre-race drill at the Meydan circuit.

Arrogate, from the prolific stable of trainer Bob Baffert, has won six races on the bounce and is odds on to scoop the $6 million prize pot Saturday.

The race has a $10 million purse, which had been the largest in the world prior to the running of the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes.

"They just walked and it was nice and cool for them, which was great," Baffert said of Arrogate and his stablemate Hoppertunity on the Dubai Racing Club's official site.

