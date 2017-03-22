Police: Woman found dangling from shoelaces after botched WH breach

Story highlights The woman did not have any weapons on her

Security at the White House was briefly elevated

(CNN) A woman was arrested late Tuesday night after she allegedly attempted to gain entry to the White House, telling police she was there to speak to President Donald Trump.

Secret Service officers observed the woman, identified as Marci Wahl, 38, walking and staring at the White House complex before discovering she had jumped a fence on the south side but had gotten stuck.

Officers found Wahl hanging from the inside of the fence by her shoelaces which were "caught on top of the fence," according to a police report obtained by CNN.

"The individual became entangled in security features affixed to the top of the fence, suspending them in the air on the inside of the fence," the Secret Service told CNN.

Security at the White House was briefly elevated with Secret Service agents and officers elevating the posture of their readiness, they say.

