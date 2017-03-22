Trump to deliver Liberty University commencement address

Story highlights It's the largest Christian university in the world

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will deliver the May commencement address at Liberty University, the largest Christian university in the world announced Wednesday.

Trump, who spoke at the school days before the Iowa caucuses in January 2016, will become the first sitting US president since George H.W. Bush to speak at a Liberty University commencement.

"I look forward to speaking to this amazing group of students on such a momentous occasion," Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network. Trump added that he looked forward to "celebrating the success of this graduating class as well as sharing lessons as they embark on their next chapter full of hope, faith, optimism and a passion for life."

The trip to Liberty University will reunite Trump with one of his most vocal evangelical conservative surrogates, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege for any university to host a sitting US President, and we are incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day," Falwell said. "This May, Liberty students will have the honor of hearing from a man who has succeeded in business and in politics, defying conventional wisdom to become the 45th President of the United States."

