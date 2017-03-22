US military helping US-backed forces in fight for Tabqa Dam in Syria

Story highlights The US is backing Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Arab Forces

Retaking the dam is considered a vital step

(CNN) US-supported fighters in Syria have begun a major ground offensive, backed up by US forces, to retake a vital dam near Raqqa, Syria, a US official told CNN Wednesday.

Tabqa Dam supplies electric power to a wide area of Syria, according to the US, and the area has been under ISIS control since 2013.

The US is backing Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Arab Forces. US military advisers are also on the ground with the SDF but not necessarily at the front lines, the official said. In addition, Marines are beginning to provide artillery fire support.

Retaking the dam is considered a vital step in the further isolation of the area around Raqqa and eventually retaking the city.