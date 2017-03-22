GOP congressman: Trump could be one-term president if health bill passes

(CNN) As President Donald Trump makes his final push to seal the deal with Republicans before the House votes Thursday on its bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, one Republican congressman opposed to the bill has a dire warning for the President.

"We're afraid he's a one-term president if this passes," Rep. Thomas Massie said during an interview on CNN's "Outfront" with Kate Bolduan. "We are trying to save him."

"Electorally, voting for this is bad today and it's going to be really bad in two or three years when the changes start kicking in and health insurance prices start going through the roof," said Massie, of Kentucky.

The White House and House Speaker Paul Ryan have both expressed confidence they have momentum on their side, but Massie said he is not buying it.

"They're not telling you they have the votes because they don't have the votes," he said. "They're using a lot of euphemisms and they're sounding really optimistic, but I can tell you they're in trouble."

