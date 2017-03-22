Story highlights Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday advocated changing Senate rules

Paul's proposal would be a dramatic departure from traditional Senate order

Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday backed a controversial method for passing Obamacare repeal that could dramatically change the way the Senate operates, if successful, but which faces long odds, even among Republicans.

The proposal -- which has also drawn support from Sen. Ted Cruz -- purports to ease passage of a more expansive Obamacare replacement bill by foregoing traditional Senate rules and seating Vice President Mike Pence as Senate chair for the vote.

Paul argued that with Pence as chair, he would be empowered to make decisions about what can be passed through budget reconciliation, a procedural distinction that has a simple majority-vote-threshold. That would allow Republicans to bypass the larger, 60-vote requirement that would otherwise be required to repeal and replace key components of the Affordable Care Act -- a major roadblock.

Paul -- who opposes the current GOP health care bill moving through the House -- said Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that leadership "is afraid of the Senate parliamentarian. But we've read the rules, and it looks to us like the vice president can sit in the chair, and the vice president can decide for the Senate what is reconcilable."

He explained, "the rules, the budget rules that everyone touts and are so arcane, they say the chair rules, and not the parliamentarian. The chair rules. The vice president has the prerogative of sitting in the chair, and if they want this done, the vice president should come to the Senate."

Read More