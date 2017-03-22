Story highlights Paul Manafort was already an intense focus of Senate investigators

(CNN) Senate investigators want to bring Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, in for questioning about his ties to Russia, following a new report Wednesday that says Manafort's previous work had close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican on the committee, said they want to hear from the man who helped lead Trump to capture the Republican nomination last year.

"I definitely do have concerns about that news report," Collins told CNN's Manu Raju Wednesday, after the Associated Press reported Manafort worked for a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin. "I don't know what the evidence is and I think it's really important that we look at the evidence and do so aggressively. We need to follow the evidence wherever it leads."

Collins wasn't the only Republican concerned about Manafort.