Trump, US lawmakers react to UK attack

Washington (CNN) US officials are offering assistance to British authorities after an attack Wednesday on the Houses of Parliament in London that police there are treating as terrorism.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident by his national security adviser H.R. McMaster, according to a National Security Council official, and US officials are in touch with their counterparts in the UK.

One woman has died and many people were injured, the British Press Association said, adding that many of those hurt had "catastrophic injuries."

Trump told the White House press pool that he was getting an update on the situation ahead of attending a roundtable on women's health.

"Some big news having to do with London just happened," said Trump.

