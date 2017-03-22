Neil Gorsuch faces third day before Congress

Story highlights Neil Gorsuch said President Donald Trump never asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade

Gorsuch is sitting before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his third straight day of hearings

(CNN) Neil Gorsuch is facing his third day of confirmation hearings Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, following an 11-hour marathon session the day before.

Gorsuch tried refraining from directly commenting on cases and controversies in an effort to showcase his judicial independence.

"I'd like to convey to you, from the bottom of my heart -- is that I am a fair judge," he said

Senators will again get the chance to ask Gorsuch questions, but Wednesday's hearing is not expected to last as long as Tuesday's. Each senator will only get 20 minutes to ask him questions.

