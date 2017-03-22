Story highlights Trump became known in part last year for his use of the word 'bigly'

Washington (CNN) Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, who's delivered a polished performance in his confirmation hearings this week, slipped up on Wednesday, accidentally uttering a campaign catch phrase that had the room roaring in laughter.

While talking about the Declaration of Independence during his third day before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Gorsuch was trying to say that John Hancock signed his name "big and boldly."

Instead, out came "bigly."

"That's why John Hancock is now synonymous with his signature. No one remembers who John Hancock was but they know that that's his signature because he wrote his name so bigly -- big and boldly," he said.

