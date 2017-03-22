This '#MadeAmericaGreat' bus is not trolling Trump

Story highlights The ads are part of a campaign by the historical site Mount Vernon

Its bus campaign started around Inauguration Day

Washington (CNN) The people at Mount Vernon argue their hashtag commemorating George Washington -- #MadeAmericaGreat -- is not offering any judgment on Donald Trump, whose catchphrase is Make America Great Again.

You can see the remnants of a Mount Vernon marketing campaign on the streets of Washington, where drivers might notice a bus with the phrase "#MadeAmericaGreat" plastered on the side, along with the words "George Washington's Mount Vernon.".

It's all part of an advertising campaign by the historical site Mount Vernon, the former estate of the country's first president, George Washington.

"It was a very timely and topical tagline," said Rebecca Aloisi, vice president for marketing at Mount Vernon, noting that the bus campaign started around Inauguration Day as a way to connect with people coming to DC, but was in response to the site's "Campaign 2016" social media initiative.

"George Washington: I made America great," states one tweet posted on July 23 from the official Mount Vernon Twitter account.

