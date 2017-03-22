(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested Wednesday that President Donald Trump owes former President Barack Obama an apology for accusing him of wiretapping him during the 2016 election.

"I think any gentlemen would" apologize Biden told CNN on Wednesday, when asked whether he thought Trump should say he's sorry for the remark.

When Biden was asked if the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower, he replied sarcastically, "five or six times," and then asked incredulously "Are you joking? Are you serious? Are you serious?"

Biden visited the Capitol to join House Democrats on the eve of the vote on the Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare for a rally to mark the 7th year anniversary of the health care law's signing.

