Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that defeating ISIS would be the United States' top priority in the Middle East and hinted at establishing a safe zone for refugee protection.

The US will continue to pursue a five-pronged strategy of using military force; identifying and intercepting terrorist fighters who go to Syria from other countries; targeting the terror group's finances; working to counter its propaganda; and stabilizing areas once ISIS has been ousted.

Tillerson, speaking as he opened the 10th Global Coalition Ministerial meeting on ISIS, added that "the United States will increase our pressure on ISIS and al-Qaeda and will work to establish interim zones of stability, through ceasefires, to allow refugees to return home."

He offered no details, but said the US is "working to tailor a similar approach specific to the challenges in Syria" and that it would be "a more refined approach" that is "is still coming together."

The Obama administration had hesitated to establish "safe zones" because of the military commitment required to defend such areas from Syrian government forces and the possibility of a clash with Russian forces, present in the country to help bolster its ally, the Syrian regime.

