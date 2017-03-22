Health care bill at House Rules Committee: What to expect

Washington (CNN) The Republican health care bill currently being considered at the House Rules Committee. It's all part of a winding legislative process ahead of Thursday's full House vote on the bill.

The Rules panel, controlled by allies of House Speaker Paul Ryan, isn't expected to change the bill. It's in charge of approving the amendments that will be voted on by the House Thursday.

Here's what to expect:

A "very long" hearing. This isn't anticipated to go into the early morning hours or 27 hours like previous committee markups did earlier this month, but members -- and reporters -- should expect a full day.

Will Democrats offer amendments? For now, little or none. Why? "This bill is so badly flawed that there's no fixing it" is how a Democratic committee aide described it.

