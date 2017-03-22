Cabinet member's anti-Trump tweet inadvertently sent by employee

Washington (CNN) Whoops. The Transportation Department said Wednesday an employee inadvertently posted a tweet under Secretary Elaine Chao's name urging a Democratic member of Congress to sue President Donald Trump.

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, tweeted on Tuesday, "Get ready for impeachment," an apparent reference to Trump. Chao's offical account responded Wednesday: "SUE HIS VERY SOUL MAXINE!!!"

Get ready for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 21, 2017

But according to a Transportation Department spokesperson, the tweet was "posted by an employee with access to the account" who "took action outside of his scope of work and duties and without any approvals."

"We are taking appropriate action," the spokesperson said. "We regret that this transpired and have taken steps to prevent any future occurrence."

The tweet has since been deleted.

Read More