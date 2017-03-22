Durbin: Gorsuch lacks necessary Democratic support

Story highlights If Neil Gorsuch falls short with Democrats, the GOP could decide to invoke the "nuclear option"

Some Republicans, however, fear such a maneuver could set a dangerous precedent

(CNN) Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said Wednesday he does not believe Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has the Democratic support necessary for confirmation in the Senate.

Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the chamber. Sixty votes are needed to overcome a potential filibuster by Democrats.

"At this point, I don't believe there are eight Democrats supporting Judge Gorsuch, but Chuck Schumer told us all, 'Wait until the hearings are over, let's do this professionally, let's do it responsibly,'" said Durbin, referring to the Senate minority leader. "I think that's the right approach."

If Gorsuch falls short with Democrats, Republicans could decide to invoke the "nuclear option" requiring a simple majority. Some Republicans, however, fear such a maneuver could set a dangerous precedent for when they do not control the upper chamber.

